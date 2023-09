Fairhope, Alabama

Riley/Tonya in 2015







"COMMITTEE DOG"



Long-time Pedestrian/Bike committee member Chris Riley says his service dog Tonya passed away recently, at age 15.

Riley was chairman of the committee for many years, with Tonya always by his side; they could be found most days at the south pier park too, playing fetch.



Remains were cremated; he intends to get another service dog this fall, he said.