Big Silverhill Housing Projects Approved

The Baldwin County Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to two housing projects on Bohemian Hall Road south of CR 48 (aka Fairhope Avenue).

The 138 lot 'Highlands at Fish River' (4 phases) had been tabled from an earlier meeting to confirm if the city of Fairhope was still able to supply water -- and if emergency vehicle access requirements were met; both the city of Fairhope Water Department and Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department gave those assurances in writing. (The public hearing had been held at the previous meeting.)

A public hearing was held for the 260 lot 'Elizabeth Gardens' project just to the south; most who spoke opposed the project on various grounds but were told that since it was submitted before the successful June 6 zoning referendum for planning district 14 -- and all technical building/design requirements had been satisfied, the commission had little control.

Project owners/developers will have to provide financial assistance with necessary water system infrastructure upgrades ("development assistance fees") according to the documents.

Baldwin County Sewer Service will provide sewage service for the projects.

