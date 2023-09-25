Council Passes "Flat" 2024 Budget

Fairhope, Alabama

Revenue projections.



YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1ST



The city council voted unanimously to adopt the fiscal year 2024 municipal budget presented by Mayor Sullivan and Treasurer Creech.

Mayor Sullivan called the budget "flat" with about the same total revenue projected as last year, $158 million.

A general 2% "cost-of-living" raise is included; funding for 2-3% merit raises for qualified employees as well. Sixteen new positions will be added, the mayor said.

Highlights include: Over $30 million going to continuing utility upgrades, $8.4 million to street and sidewalk improvements, $646K for golf course maintenance/upgrades, and $2 million to the fire department for a new fire engine and other equipment.

$6 million is included for more tennis and pickle ball courts, bleachers for soccer fields, pool repairs and the new fitness court.





2024 Recreation projects.



