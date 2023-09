Fairhope, Alabama





Passenger terminal site.



EAST SIDE



The massive RDI/Wagner hangar is nearing completion and site work for the new passenger terminal has begun -- as well as an additional fuel farm.

More new hangars and runway/taxiway upgrades are in planning stages too.

The terminal is funded by a $2 million federal grant with matching share from the airport authority; the authority leases ground space for the private hangars.







New fuel farm site/RDI hangar.