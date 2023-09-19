Fairhope Council Poised To Pass New Budget

Fairhope, Alabama





MORE BIG UTILITY UPGRADES INCLUDED



Mayor Sullivan says she hopes the city council will pass the FY 25 municipal budget on time; the new fiscal year begins on October 1st.



Sullivan: "I hope they will pass (it) at the next meeting. They have had budget books since last meeting."

Included are $4.4 million for aging natural gas pipe replacement, $1.7 for various electric upgrades, and $16 million for water/sewer upgrades including another new water well and treatment plant, a new water tank/tower, more sewer pump lift station upgrades, and funding for painting the massive "Walmart" water tank/tower.

FIVE MILLION FOR RECREATION TOO?

Details of the general fund budget have not been made public yet, but sources say it may include repairs/upgrades to the municipal pool and building, bleachers/lights for soccer fields, press box and other upgrades at Volanta stadium .... as well as $1 million for road paving, purchase of numerous new vehicles, and annual pay raises for employees, among other things.



REVENUE FLAT

Revenue projections we have seen are "conservative," virtually flat, given the uncertain national economy.







Water/Sewer proposals





