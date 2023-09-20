Fairhope "Reality" Show to Premiere Next Week

Fairhope, Alabama

SEPTEMBER 27



The city is about to get a lot more publicity with the premiere of 'Love in Fairhope' next week on HULU network. The "reality" series was filmed around town over a year ago.

ABOUT LOVE IN FAIRHOPE “LOVE IN FAIRHOPE” is a romantic drama series following 5 real women, spanning four generations, as they navigate life and love in an enchanting town on the Eastern Shore of Alabama called Fairhope. Mya Jo (20), Olivia (31), Abby (32), Lashoundra (41) and Claiborne (73) all have worlds unto themselves, but the series highlights these different generations of women at landmark locations that bring to life the romance of Fairhope. Narrated by Heather Graham, the nine chapters cover everything in their real life and fantasy all at once – from new beginnings and second chances to breakups and breakthroughs.

Trailer here: https://youtu.be/v-nwjl5Q4eo

