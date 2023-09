Fairhope, Alabama

Sea Cliff Drive connection box.



Valves are being installed on Sea Cliff Drive this week to connect the city of Daphne's water system to Fairhope's -- to allow water-sharing between systems during emergencies.

Up to 500K gallons per day could be transferred from one system to the other, according to mayor Sullivan.

Completion should be later this week; cost was $35K shared by the two cities.





Fairhope Times photo