Historic Fairhope House Spared Again

Fairhope, Alabama

101 Fairhope Avenue.



FUTURE STILL UNCERTAIN



A 100+ year old house across from Knoll Park dodged another bullet; a recent proposal to demolish it and build condominiums was withdrawn by the applicant/developer, according to planning director Simmons.

Tree protection and other technical objections were raised when it was discussed during the June planning commission meeting; it was tabled.

A "boutique hotel" was proposed for the site in 2021; also withdrawn eventually.

The property is zoned for commercial use B3B; not in the central business district.

NO PRESERVATION POLICY

The city currently has no official preservation policy concerning demolition, but the city council is currently debating the issue.





