Historic Fairhope House Spared Again

Fairhope, Alabama
|101 Fairhope Avenue.
FUTURE STILL UNCERTAIN
A 100+ year old house across from Knoll Park dodged another bullet; a recent proposal to demolish it and build condominiums was withdrawn by the applicant/developer, according to planning director Simmons.
Tree protection and other technical objections were raised when it was discussed during the June planning commission meeting; it was tabled.
A "boutique hotel" was proposed for the site in 2021; also withdrawn eventually.
The property is zoned for commercial use B3B; not in the central business district.
NO PRESERVATION POLICY
The city currently has no official preservation policy concerning demolition, but the city council is currently debating the issue.
Comments
Someone will give in $$$