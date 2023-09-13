Mayor: All Applicants S/B Considered For Library Board

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope public library.



SOME TERMS EXPIRING



In the wake of a contentious city council meeting where citizens debated controversial material in the teen section, and suggestions that those who object may want to apply to be on the city's independent library board instead of petitioning the city council; when asked about the already-expired term of one current library board member -- and the upcoming expiration of two others, mayor Sullivan said she thought anyone who applied should be considered for the jobs.

Sullivan: "I am sure anyone who applies will be considered."

When asked the same question, library board liaison/councilman Conyers did not reply. Councilman Martin said current members are automatically re-appointed.



Library Board members serve four year terms, appointed by "mayor and council" according to city ordinances.

Historically, city board/committee members with expired terms have been routinely renewed by the city council.

Applications for city committees are available in the city clerk's office.

The library board meets at the library, on an as needed basis.











2021 Fairhope library board meeting.






















