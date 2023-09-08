More Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming

Fairhope, Alabama

EV chargers being installed.



PLANTATION POINTE SHOPPING CENTER

A two-bay electric vehicle charging station is being installed by the city's electric department at the Plantation Pointe Shopping Center on Greeno Road.

The stations were funded by a $146K state grant. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

“These grants are part of a plan to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located throughout the state – not just on interstates with upcoming federal funds, but also on or near secondary roads in heavily traveled areas of the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey and the many partners in this program.”