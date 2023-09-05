New Publix Grocery Turning Lane Access Planned

Fairhope, Alabama

Highway 104.



Turning lane plan.



COMPLETED BY DECEMBER?



Once utility relocation problems are sorted out, plans call for a left turn lane to be installed on Highway 104 (eastbound) into the new Planters Pointe Shopping Center, just west of its intersection with Highway 181.

Work is continuing this week on water pipeline issues, natural gas and other utilities in the area; once that is completed construction of the new lane on the highway may begin.

The large oak trees on the south side of the road are to be preserved, according to mayor Sullivan.







Hwy 104 water issues.





