New Spanish Restaurant Coming to Town

Fairhope, Alabama

51 N. Section Street



CALLED 'PLANE and LEVEL COASTAL'

A new aviation-themed restaurant featuring specialty wine and tapas is opening soon in the old Camelia Cafe building at 51 N. Section Street.

The original 'Plane and Level' operates in Spring, Texas; another is planned for Hwy 30A in Florida next year.

Orlando Amaro is head chef, according to their website:

"Plane & Level redefines the word “flight”, offering a curated, personal wine and tapas experience while enveloping guests in our light-filled yet intimate, aviation-themed space. Our wine program is truly unique: created by Thomas Perez, one of the top sommeliers in the country, most of the wines we pour are exclusive strictly to us. Our thoughtful, vibrant Spanish tapas menu is carefully designed using local, organic ingredients where possible by our Culinary Director and award-winning chef, Orlando Amaro."







