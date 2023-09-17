Popular Pub Making A Comeback

Fairhope, Alabama
|New 'My Place'
'MY PLACE'
Multiple sources say the former 'Little Whiskey' at 14 N. Church Street will be replaced by 'My Place' bar and grill; another by that name once operated on Bancroft Avenue until it closed about nine years ago.
The new establishment could open in a matter of weeks; sports and electronic games will be featured.
Plans to erect a plastic statue of "Jack Daniels" on the roof had to be called of when it ran afoul of city sign ordinances, according to workers on the site last week.
|Plastic statue.
