Popular Pub Making A Comeback

Fairhope, Alabama

New 'My Place'



'MY PLACE'

Multiple sources say the former 'Little Whiskey' at 14 N. Church Street will be replaced by 'My Place' bar and grill; another by that name once operated on Bancroft Avenue until it closed about nine years ago.

The new establishment could open in a matter of weeks; sports and electronic games will be featured.

Plans to erect a plastic statue of "Jack Daniels" on the roof had to be called of when it ran afoul of city sign ordinances, according to workers on the site last week.

