Search To Begin For New Water Well

Fairhope, Alabama

Well field #1.







Water well exploration site.



AT WELL FIELD #1



This week, the city council is expected to authorize drilling/testing for a new deep water well in the vicinity of "well field number one" on Fairhope Avenue behind the Baptist Church and elementary school.

Two wells are already there, numbers one and eight under the tank tower. There is a pumping station/treatment plant there too.

Exploration cost is estimated at $23,500 (O'donnell and Assocites Llc.). Cost for a new well depends on depth; purer water is found at greater depths.

Mayor Sullivan points to the failure to install new wells 10-15 years ago as a reason for current water shortfalls.





