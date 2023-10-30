City Buys Field Striping Robot

Fairhope, Alabama

Manually striping football field.



Similar field striping robot.



FOR RECREATION DEPARTMENT



The city council recently purchased a GPS controlled field striping robot that should significantly reduce labor cost in the recreation department.

Recreation director White said department personnel currently spend hundreds of man hours manually striping the city's numerous football, soccer, baseball, and other fields.

Cost of the new Turf Tank One device manufactured by Intelligent One is $53K; control is by a cell phone app.









