City Gets Grant To Redo Overgrown "Butterfly" Garden

The city received a federal grant of $6,912 from the Gulf Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council to refurbish the butterfly garden at Magnolia Beach on S. Mobile Street; the city's matching share will be an additional $1,896.

Kudzu and other invasive plants will be removed and native pollinator insect-friendly ones planted instead including species of milkweed, sunflower, ironweed, goldenrod, and mallow.

Invasive species removal will cost $6K, by a private contractor.

The Secretary of Agriculture approved the Gulf Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council in March of 1993. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the County Commissions, and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Baldwin, Escambia, and Mobile Counties were named as the official sponsors of The Council. The Gulf Coast RC&D Council's Board of Directors is comprised of representatives from each of the seven sponsoring organizations. These volunteers commit themselves to carrying out plans, programs, and projects to help improve the area.

The purpose of the Gulf Coast RC&D Council is to provide local leadership in developing and carrying out a plan for the orderly conservation, improvement, development, and wise use of natural resources thereby improving economic opportunities. The organization cooperates and assists in carrying out local and regional plans of other organizations and agencies. Gulf Coast RC&D is working to create an awareness of the need for orderly development and conservation of area resources. The organization is working to secure the required technical, financial, educational, and other services required to develop and accomplish its goals and objectives.

