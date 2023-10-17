Engineers: City Water Plentiful Next Summer

Fairhope, Alabama

Existing conditions.



New treatment plant.



CONSULTANT'S REPORT TO COUNCIL



Krebs Engineering consultants told the city council that upgrades to the city's water supply system underway now or planned soon should be competed by next summer -- insuring plentiful water supply for the forseeable future.

The city currently relies on 10 wells, 6 treatment plants, and 5 storage tanks. Average daily use is 6.1 million gallons per day with peak 9.2 million in summertime (July), they said. Most of the current distribution water pipe is 8" in diameter.



The Phase 1 upgrades (under construction now) will increase total water treatment supply/capacity to 10.9 millions gallon per day. This includes the new well and enlarged treatment plant on River Park Road (CR 33) -- as well as the new 24 inch pipeline on CR 33 to town.



Additional Phase 2 upgrades being planned now (not started yet) will further increase treatment capacity to 13.8 million GPD, enough supply to last until about 2030 -- assuming maximum 5% water-use growth rate per year.

These include a new well at WTP #1 on Fairhope Avenue and still another new well near WTP #3 on River Park road. Pumping and treatment capacity is to be increased at plant #1 too. Their goal is completion in May 2024 with accelerated construction, the consultant said.

(These calculations do not include an additional one million gallons per day possible in emergencies from the new connection with Daphne's water system, according to consultants.)

LONGER RANGE PLANNING NEEDED



After that, long-range planning could include new wells on city-owned property on Saint Michael's Way, Nichols, and Morphy Avenues -- and a new storage tank on the north side of town, among other things.

Re-using water with home gray water systems might be incorporated into the design of new neighborhoods too with new planning and building regulations/ordinances, according to the consultants.

Re-using wastewater treatment plant effluent is likely too costly at this time.

COUNCIL VOTES TO PROCEED

Later in the meeting, the city council voted to hire Krebs for the engineering services for the further water system expansion as described. Cost is $495K. Engineering cost is usually about 10% of total cost.

Councilman Burrell questioned the short term costs, called the plans for "50% more water capacity" (phase 1 and 2, his calculations) by next May "aggressive."







Phase 1 nearing completion.



Phase 2 projects coming too?







Historical demands.









