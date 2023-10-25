Fairhope Council Lowers Speed Limit

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Mershon Street eastern boundary.

 

Oak Avenue norther boundary.

DOWNTOWN AREA ONLY

By a 3-0 vote, the city council passed a resolution lowering speed limits in the downtown business district from 25 mph to 15 to protect pedestrians and cyclists on increasingly-congested streets. (Council members Robinson and Boone were absent.)

Councilman Martin said he was concerned "people were going to get hit ... trying to send a message ... people need to slow down."

Councilman Burrell agreed: "... gotta slow people down ... somebody going to get hit ... police use their judgement .... enforcing it."

Councilman Conyers: "... 25 is too fast ... people going 35 now ... need to slow down."

The new limits will apply from Oak Street on the north side of town to Morphy Avenue on the south -- and from Mershon Street on the east to Summitt on the west, according to the resolution.

The city's Street and Traffic Control Committee had recommended the changes earlier this month.

Council members conceded that police enforcement may be problematic -- but hoped the new limit signs themselves would encourage drivers to reduce speeds somewhat.

Electronic driver feedback signs on N. Section and Fairhope Avenue will be re programmed to reflect the changes; other traditional signs will have to be changed as well.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
slo pokes!
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Anonymous said…
The Council should consider putting speed tables along these routes. I see people speeding by the police station in town everyday. Lowering the speed limit isn't going to stop someone from speeding. However, driving over a speed hump will get your attention. You can use your police resources to run radar on a street to stop speeders or build speed tables. Speed tables work best.
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
With all the traffic downtown, I’m surprised anyone could travel anywhere close to 25 MPH currently.
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
3 to 0 vote seems like the counsel has slowed down
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
May be the pay of council should be docked when they don't show up for meetings.
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
Can't put in speed bumps ... because the band may trip over in parades .....
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Anonymous said…
How about at least 1 random day per week/month where the police department focuses on speeding enforcement…so the speeders will ultimately get caught and have to pay fines and higher insurance rates. Maybe then they will at least think about slowing down.
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Post a Comment