Fairhope 'Starbucks' Construction To Start Soon

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Starbucks store.--



New Starbucks location.



EASTERN SHORE CENTER



Construction of the city's first Starbuck's coffee shop should begin early next year, according to Planning Director Hunter Simmons.

The city council had to approve a 180 day extension of the construction site plan at the Eastern Shore Center on Greeno Road -- because its one year time limit was about to expire.

Simmons said construction could start sooner, but one tenant in the shopping center has a stipulation in their lease that no construction could begin during the holidays (Big Lots).

The store will be located in the parking lot between existing shopping center entrances from Greeno Road.

In September of 2022, the company announced plans to build an addition two thousand store in the USA by 2025.



The overall parking lot is to be redesigned/renovated as well, at some point.

