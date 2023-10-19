Library 2nd Floor Expansion To Begin

Fairhope, Alabama

During Tuesday's library board meeting, board member Randall Wright announced that the capital campaign fundraising goal has finally been reached (over $1 million) and a meeting with architects was planned soon so construction bids could be sought and awarded -- for the expansion of the second floor. Substantial recent contributions by the Single Tax Corporation and city put them over the top, she said.

Some additional funding may be necessary later due to construction-cost "inflation," she added.



When the new library building opened in 2007, the city's population was just 13K and it was decided to let the community college lease much of the upstairs for classrooms, but now that population has expanded to 23K and the college moved out, the library needs more space, Wright had said previously.

The plans include moving the teen/youth area upstairs, more room for library technical services, and for the Friends of the Library support organization.



Board member Dan Stankoski said it had always been the plan to complete the upstairs since the building was constructed in 2007; he was a city councilman at that time.



Mayor Sullivan told the Times later she was "happy" the construction was to finally begin.

The building is owned by the city but operated by the library board per state law.





