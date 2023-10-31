Mayor: New Publix Could Open in a Month

Fairhope, Alabama

Left turn lane from Hwy 104







Peek inside.



PLANTERS POINT CENTER



Mayor Sullivan said recently that she was advised that if all goes well the new north side Publix grocery store #1799 could open in early December, or even "before Thanksgiving" in a best-case scenario.



ALDOT would have to "sign off" on the turning lane currently under construction on Hwy 104 and some other technical matters elsewhere still need to be resolved.

Most of the other stores would probably not be ready until January though, she said.



Looking through the front door recently the inside seemed complete, but no food on grocery shelves.





Drainage on Hwy 104 eastbound.













