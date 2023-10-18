More Litter Control Authorized By City Council

Fairhope, Alabama

New Big Mouth gully location.



FUNDED BY STATE GRANT

Purchase and installation of twelve more litter catching devices was approved by the city council using state GOMESA funds administered by the state environmental agency, ADEM. (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, offshore oil and gas drilling tax).

Litter reduction is a component of the city's annual MS4 municipal storm water operating permit from the EPA.



One device is to be located in the highly-visible Big Mouth gully drain at the corner of N. Section Street and Bayou Drive; exact locations for the eleven others are still to be determined according to city environmental officer Kim Burmeister.

Possible locations are in the vicinity of the rose garden at the pier, north beach, and downtown areas.

These new devices will be different from the litter boom installed about a year ago in the big Morphy Avenue (Winn Dixie) drainage basin; that one collected 275 pounds of trash, most of which was plastic according to the device's manufacturer, the Osprey Initiative. (Its operation proved problematic because that area is usually too dry.)



The new devices will actually fit down into the storm drains, like strainers, to catch debris.



MAINTENANCE INCLUDED

The contractor selected will design, build, and install the traps -- and then maintain them for three years, emptying twice a month -- and collecting data on materials collected for federal EPA records.

When possible the recovered material is to be recycled.







New design.



Morphy litter boom.









