New Magnolia/Church Project Gets Go-ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

Vatan rendering.

Corner site.



301 MAGNOLIA AVENUE



The planning commission already gave its blessing to the proposed 3-storey, 9-unit, Vatan mixed-use development on .52 B-2 zoned acres in the central business district at the corner of Church and Magnolia -- and the city council is poised to do the same during its meeting Monday.

Commercial retail businesses are to occupy the bottom floors facing Magnolia; and the upper two floors will be residences -- with on-site parking provided.

Unlike the previous owner's earlier plan, most of the big live oak trees will be saved; the current owner is RW Llc. according to property records.

SE Civil is project engineer.







Site plan.













