New Magnolia/Church Project Gets Go-ahead

301 MAGNOLIA AVENUE

The planning commission already gave its blessing to the proposed 3-storey, 9-unit, Vatan mixed-use development on .52 B-2 zoned acres in the central business district at the corner of Church and Magnolia -- and the city council is poised to do the same during its meeting Monday. 

Commercial retail businesses are to occupy the bottom floors facing Magnolia; and the upper two floors will be residences -- with on-site parking provided. 

Unlike the previous owner's earlier plan, most of the big live oak trees will be saved; the current owner is RW Llc.  according to property records. 

SE Civil is project engineer.



Site plan.




Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Anonymous said…
Looks nice. Glad the trees are being saved for a change/
Friday, October 20, 2023
