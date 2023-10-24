New Movie Filming Around Town

Fairhope, Alabama

Eastern Shore Shopping Center







'THE LIFE OF CHUCK'

New Stephen King movie staring Star Wars' Mark Hamill filming today at the Fairhope Health Food store on Greeno Road.

According to Screenrant.com: A new Stephen King adaptation has added three major cast members to its lineup. The movie will adapt King's short story The Life of Chuck, from his anthology book If It Bleeds. Mike Flanagan, who already has a history of bringing King's work from the page to the screen, will direct. While the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, an interim agreement was struck so that the movie could begin production earlier this month. Until recently, the only news in terms of casting was that Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston will star.

From Wikipedia:

The Life of Chuck is an upcoming drama film written and directed by Mike Flanagan. It will be an adaptation of a short story from Stephen King's If It Bleeds novella.

Premise

Depicts three different stories in the life of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, beginning with his death, and ending with his time growing up in a supposed haunted house.

Cast

Production

The project was announced in May 2023, with Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill set to star for director Mike Flanagan. An adaptation of a Stephen King novella, the film was stated to match in tone with dramas such as Stand by Me, The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.[1] Filming began in Alabama under a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement in October, with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay added to the cast.[2]