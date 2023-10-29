No Chemicals Found At Old Substations

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Old Church Street substation

 SOIL TESTING COMPLETED

Soil test results showed no chemical contamination at two recently-decommissioned electrical substations. 

The property on the corner of Morphy Avenue and Church Street will revert to the Single Tax Corporation  and the other on Young Street at Nichols is to be used as a new community park by the city.

The local Hope Community organization has been meeting to develop plans for that one, possibly with public art included in the design.

The new "double" electrical substation across Young that was completed two years ago replaced both of the old ones.

 

Possible park design.

 



Comments

Anonymous said…
After all these year why does the property on the corner of Morphy Avenue and Church Street will revert to the Single Tax
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Post a Comment