No Chemicals Found At Old Substations

Fairhope, Alabama

Old Church Street substation



SOIL TESTING COMPLETED



Soil test results showed no chemical contamination at two recently-decommissioned electrical substations.

The property on the corner of Morphy Avenue and Church Street will revert to the Single Tax Corporation and the other on Young Street at Nichols is to be used as a new community park by the city.

The local Hope Community organization has been meeting to develop plans for that one, possibly with public art included in the design.

The new "double" electrical substation across Young that was completed two years ago replaced both of the old ones.

Possible park design.









