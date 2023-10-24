Sidewalk Pavers To Be Dedicated for FHS Anniversary

Fairhope, Alabama

100 anniversary year pavers.



S. Church St. sidewalk.



NOVEMBER 4TH CEREMONIES PLANNED



Sidewalk pavers being installed now along Church Street will be dedicated during a ceremony next week (Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 PM) commemorating the 100th anniversary of Fairhope High School, originally located in the "K-1" building on S. Church Street; the sale of the pavers will help fund renovations of parts of the old building.

Other activities that weekend include special football and alumni baseball games, and a final wrap-up party at the new FEEF pavilion behind the school afterwards. Some proceeds go to FEEF as well.



See details below.



Fairhope High School to Celebrate 100thAnniversary

Fairhope High School will celebrate the 100thAnniversary of its first graduating class of 1923-24 with activities on November 3rdand 4th. November 3rdactivities will include introducing former Homecoming Queens at the Fairhope High School football game at W.J. Majors Field at Volanta Park. On November 4th, there will be a former player’s baseball game, and a ceremony dedicating the anniversary pavers that were purchased, followed by a celebration on the campus of the former school on Church Street that afternoon. Further information and detail scan be found by visiting www.fhs100.com

FOOTBALL GAME

Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM

Former Homecoming Queens will be introduced by decades during play breaks. There will be 54 Homecoming Queens who are planning to come, including Fairhope High School's first Homecoming Queen from1952--Sandra Brown. Mrs. Sandra Brown Bishop will be the first former queen to be introduced at the game. Please join these ladies and their families in taking a special trip down memory lane.

To purchase tickets to the game online through gofan.com. Go to Fairhope High School Football Tickets November 3, 2023. Tickets are $11 and parking is $5.

You can pay cash at the Concession Stand Entrance at the NW end of the field.

​ALUMNI BASEBALL GAME (with Tailgating Party in “Right Field Lounge”)

Saturday, November 4, at 10:00 am at Fairhope Municipal Field off Volanta Ave.

To sign up to play, contact Coach Kyle Hunter at phunter@bcbe.org

Tailgate with your own food or take advantage of a food truck from The Pirate Pit BBQ. A pulled pork sandwich, chips and a drink will be $8. All tips will be donated to FEEF.

This will be fun for the entire family. There will be a bouncy house and possibly a fire truck.

DEDICATION OF THE PAVERS

Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 pm

Location: in front of K1 Center

Pavers may now be ordered through the City.

https://www.fairhopeal.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/29622

​CELEBRATION PARTY

Saturday, November 4, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Come Celebrate This

FHS 100th Anniversary

With Old and New Friends

A great opportunity to reunite with your class

DJ playing songs from each era

Light Refreshments

FEEF Pavilion behind K1 Center