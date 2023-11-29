Airport Gets City Loan For New Terminal

Fairhope, Alabama

New east side terminal site.



CONSTRUCTION ALREADY UNDERWAY



The city council voted to loan the Fairhope Airport Authority $600K to use as required matching funds for a $2 million federal FAA grant already received to construct a new general aviation terminal building on the airport's east side.

The authority could not independently finance the loan with such favorable terms; the city already subsidizes the AA over $300K per year and the new terminal is expected to eventually result in more revenue to "wean it off" dependence on the city, according to councilman Burrell.



Funds are to be "taken in draws" as needed over time -- not by "lump sum" according to the resolution.

Repayment is with interest based on terms listed in the resolution below.

Construction by contractor Crucible Construction began last month and is expected to be completed next fall



Terminal loan resolution.





