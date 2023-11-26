Beach 'Tree Trail' Being Restored

Fairhope, Alabama

New Tree Trail markers today.



Tree Trail after hurricane.



DAMAGED BY STORMS



The North Beach Park Tree Trail that was severely damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020 is being restored; new identification markers are being erected now for some of the 500 or so trees remaining in the park.

The original trail was a joint effort by the city's Tree Committee and the Wisteria Garden Club.

The state champion (biggest) swamp tupelo tree that once stood near the entrance was one of the irreplaceable victims of Sally.

Toppled by hurricane in 2020.





