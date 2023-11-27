City's New Athletic Venue To Open Soon

Fairhope, Alabama

Founders Park track.







COMPETITIONS COMING

The finishing touches are being put on the new track-and-field venue in Founder's Park and an official "ribbon-cutting" could be scheduled next month, according to recreation department manager Pat White.

The regulation facility will be used for high school track meets but the general public will have access as well, although some form of security will be needed to prevent misuse or vandalism.



The synthetic surfaces could be damaged by skate boards, roller skates, bicycles, improper footwear, etc.

Besides the running track, discus, javelin, shot put, and high jump are included

The $2.4 million cost was shared by the city, Single Tax Corporation, and Baldwin County School Board.

Grandstands and concession stands are to be added later.





New running track.









