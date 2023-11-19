City's "Triangle" Property Has A New Name

Fairhope, Alabama

The city council voted unanimously to rename property at the city's northern entrance formerly known as the Dyas Triangle, but more recently as just Triangle Park ... to the 'Flying Creek Nature Preserve.'



More uniformity was needed to reduce confusion and simplify numerous state and federal grant applications underway, according to public works director Johnson.

Construction of trails, paths, parking, restrooms, classrooms and various other park facilities is expected to begin early next year, using the grants. Offices for the city's new Park Ranger department will be located there as well.



The city purchased the 103 acres in 2013, for about $8.7 million, after years of wrangling with the Dyas family over appropriate zoning and use of the property.



'Flying Creek' (referring to fast current) was the original name for what later became commonly known as just 'Fly Creek.'







