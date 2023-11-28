Council Purchases Last Bluff Private Property

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Purchased by city.

 

'0' FAIRHOPE AVENUE

The city council voted unanimously tonight to purchase the controversial .09 acre below-bluff property at '0' Fairhope Avenue from the Single Tax Corporation for $237,500 -- subject to the same deed restrictions as the other surrounding "parklands." 
 
The FSTC board of directors approved the sale last week. 
 
In 2018, a former owner proposed building a 3-story condominium building on the property but could not get the required zoning variances. Two current council members, Burrell and Martin, have expressed interest in locating a "fitness court" there -- but the three others have not officially weighed in yet. (Mayor Sullivan, who has no vote, told the Times earlier she thought that Stimpson Field may be a better location for the fitness court.) 
 
All of the property in the area was once owned by the private FSTC; most was donated to the city in the 1930s.
 
2018 condo proposal

 

 

Similar fitness court.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment