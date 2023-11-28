Council Purchases Last Bluff Private Property

Fairhope, Alabama

Purchased by city.



'0' FAIRHOPE AVENUE



The city council voted unanimously tonight to purchase the controversial .09 acre below-bluff property at '0' Fairhope Avenue from the Single Tax Corporation for $237,500 -- subject to the same deed restrictions as the other surrounding "parklands."

The FSTC board of directors approved the sale last week.

In 2018, a former owner proposed building a 3-story condominium building on the property but could not get the required zoning variances. Two current council members,Burrell and Martin, have expressed interest in locating a "fitness court" there -- but the three others have not officially weighed in yet. (Mayor Sullivan, who has no vote, told the Times earlier she thought that Stimpson Field may be a better location for the fitness court.)

All of the property in the area was once owned by the private FSTC; most was donated to the city in the 1930s.



