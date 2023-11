Fairhope, Alabama

Front lobby in ashes.



Began in storage room.



111 GREENO ROAD



Once the investigation into the big Thanksgiving Day fire is completed, the McDonalds restaurant will have to be demolished.

The fire began in a storage rooming back Thursday afternoon and spread quickly to the rest according to fire department sources.



Greeno Properties Northeast Inc. of Spanish Fort is the owner according to public records.





Saturday photo.



Fire photo.