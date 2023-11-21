More BP RESTORE Sewage Upgrades Get Underway

BP RESTORE PROJECT DESCRIPTION



ALABAMA STATE EXPENDITURE PLAN (SEP) Project #25: Fairhope Sewer Upgrade Phase I

Project Description/Summary

a) This project proposes the planning, engineering and design, and implementation of sewer system upgrades in the City of Fairhope. It will address the most urgent needs within the City of Fairhope sewer system by instituting major rehabilitation measures for the complete replacement of 4 main pump stations and rehabilitation of the major gravity outfall lines utilizing cost-effective and environmentally sensitive engineering solutions. The implementation of this project will protect the water quality of Mobile Bay by reducing the frequency of Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO's) that occur within the City of Fairhope’s public sewer system.

Activities also include the comprehensive administration of this grant, including, but not limited to, project development and oversight, contracting, and sub-recipient monitoring.

a. Need: The City of Fairhope, Alabama’s fastest growing city, experienced a 26% population growth in the last five years alone. Currently, the City’s sanitary sewer system functions adequately during normal and dry-weather conditions, but during heavy rain events common to the area, sanitary sewer overflows (SSO’s) occur, dumping untreated sewage into critical waterways. As the system continues to be strained by additional growth, these overflows will increase in the number of locations and amount of sewage discharged from the system, impairing water quality and causing public health and environmental hazards ...





N. Section Street lift station.

