More BP RESTORE Sewage Upgrades Get Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
|Mobile St./Pier Ave. pump station.
SEWAGE COLLECTION SYSTEM
Capacity upgrades to sewage pumping stations located on S. Mobile Street, N. Section, and Twin Beech Road are beginning, more components of a $10 million federal grant using EPA fines imposed as a result of the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Another on S. Section Street is nearing completion now; two others were completed over the last several years (River Mill neighborhood and Fels Ave.) -- as well as installation of larger conveyance pipes under Church Street and Fairhope Avenue.
The city has over 80 pumping/lift stations to convey raw sewage to its treatment plant north of city hall. The capacity upgrades are designed to reduce overflows, especially during heavy rain storms -- as well as to keep up with rapid population growth in the area.
BP RESTORE PROJECT DESCRIPTION
ALABAMA STATE EXPENDITURE PLAN (SEP)
Project #25: Fairhope Sewer Upgrade Phase I
Project Description/Summary
a) This project proposes the planning, engineering and design, and implementation of sewer system upgrades in the City of Fairhope. It will address the most urgent needs within the City of Fairhope sewer system by instituting major rehabilitation measures for the complete replacement of 4 main pump stations and rehabilitation of the major gravity outfall lines utilizing cost-effective and environmentally sensitive engineering solutions. The implementation of this project will protect the water quality of Mobile Bay by reducing the frequency of Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO's) that occur within the City of Fairhope’s public sewer system.
Activities also include the comprehensive administration of this grant, including, but not limited to, project development and oversight, contracting, and sub-recipient monitoring.
a. Need: The City of Fairhope, Alabama’s fastest growing city, experienced a 26% population growth in the last five years alone. Currently, the City’s sanitary sewer system functions adequately during normal and dry-weather conditions, but during heavy rain events common to the area, sanitary sewer overflows (SSO’s) occur, dumping untreated sewage into critical waterways. As the system continues to be strained by additional growth, these overflows will increase in the number of locations and amount of sewage discharged from the system, impairing water quality and causing public health and environmental hazards ...
|N. Section Street lift station.
|S. Section St. progress.
