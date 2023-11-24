More Speed Calming Approved For Summer Lake Street

Fairhope, Alabama

More Summer Lake Speed Control



SCHOOL TRAFFIC PROBLEM AREA



The city council approved the installation of another speed table on Spring Lake Drive, the fourth on that street notorious for school-rush cut-through traffic. The city's Street/Traffic Control committee had approved it at their last meeting as well.



Materials will be provided by the neighborhood HOA (cost about $7500) and installed by city personnel; the less attractive, smaller rubber bumps are usually installed at no charge by the city.

Councilman Martin lives in the neighborhood, but not on this street.





Existing speed table.





