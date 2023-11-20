New County Planning District Up For Final Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

New district 14 map.







DISTRICT 14

During its regular meeting Tuesday (10AM), the Baldwin County Commission will consider approving a new zoning map for district 14, generally running east of Fish River from Silverhill to Weeks Bay.

The county planning commission approved the map and associated ordinances earlier this year after voters in the district authorized it in a referendum last spring.

In addition, two new amendments will be considered by commissioners concerning new higher density zoning in the Marlow community area.

Most of the area will be zoned either RA (green rural agricultural) or BCZ (brown base community zoning).

It will be up to the commission to adopt the map as presented -- or make changes based upon public comments during the meeting.











District 14 resolution.





