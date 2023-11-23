New Gayfer Electric Station Gets Go Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

Design of new substation

10620 Gayfer Rd. Extension



Gayfer Road looking west.



BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS NOVEMBER MEETING

The Fairhope Board of Adjustments/Appeals approved a special use exception for the Foley Utilities Board (aka Riviera Utilities) to construct a 115 KV electric substation on its property at 10620 Gayfer Road Extension, just east of Blueberry Lane.

The new equipment is needed to increase capacity for expected population growth in the Hwy 104/181 area, according to Riviera Utilities chief engineer Scot Sligh. Sligh said the existing transmission lines along the road were one main reason for selecting this site.



Anil Vira is board chairman.



NO OPPOSITION

Notices were sent out to all neighbors within 300 feet and newspaper advertising requirements met, but no one spoke in opposition -- and no letters were received according to planning department staff.

A 10 foot wide shrub/tree buffer will be installed around the site, to screen the equipment from sight.

Construction should begin by next summer, according to Sligh.



Fairhope Electric, Riviera, and Baldwin EMC all provided electric service to customers in the area, based upon complex, pre-existing, territorial agreements.







Sligh addressing B of A





