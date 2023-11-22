New Speed Limit Takes Effect

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Avenue westbound



The new 15 mph speed limit enacted by the city council last month has taken effect on streets in the downtown area.

From a previous Fairhope Times report:

"By a 3-0 vote, the city council passed a resolution lowering speed limits in the downtown business district from 25 mph to 15 to protect pedestrians and cyclists on increasingly-congested streets. (Council members Robinson and Boone were absent.)

Councilman Martin said he was concerned "people were going to get hit ... trying to send a message ... people need to slow down."

Councilman Burrell agreed: "... gotta slow people down ... somebody going to get hit ... police use their judgement .... enforcing it."

Councilman Conyers: "... 25 is too fast ... people going 35 now ... need to slow down."



The new limits will apply from Oak Street on the north side of town to Morphy Avenue on the south -- and from Mershon Street on the east to Summit on the west, according to the resolution.

The city's Street and Traffic Control Committee had recommended the changes earlier this month.



Council members conceded that police enforcement may be problematic -- but hoped the new limit signs themselves would encourage drivers to reduce speeds somewhat.

Electronic driver feedback signs on N. Section and Fairhope Avenue will be re programmed to reflect the changes; other traditional signs will have to be changed as well."







