New Twin Beech Housing Development Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama

Preliminary design.



CALLED 'SOUTH SECTION VILLAGE'



Developers informally presented potential plans for 200 cottages on 57 acres with entrances on Twin Beech Road and South Section Street to the planning commission recently (generally located southeast of the intersection).



Jason Tickle of the Daniel Corporation described the project as a "pocket neighborhood design" with clusters of 1200-1800 square foot cottages, with front porches in "walk-able" neighborhoods.

Jade Consulting are engineers for the project.

The property would likely be annexed into the city -- and then have to go through the full formal approval process.

