City Animal Shelter Remodel Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

559 S. Section St. office



'THE HAVEN' ANIMAL SHELTER



The remodeling project that began last summer has been completed and the city's animal shelter on S. Section Street has reopened; the temporary trailer used for offices space has been removed.

Thomas Construction was the contractor for $164K; the old building had extensive water and termite damage.

The city owns and maintains the building but the no-kill shelter is operated by the non profit organization.

The city also provides funding to help operate the facility; private donations are collected as well.

From havenforanimals.org: The Haven provides shelter and finds adoptive homes for abused, neglected, and homeless animals, treating them with love, respect and medical care. Through education and volunteer programs, we promote community awareness of pet overpopulation and responsibility. The Haven is a non-profit sanctuary for animals that will be cared for regardless of how long it takes to find them loving homes.

