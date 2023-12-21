Broken Traffic Signal Needs New Controller

Fairhope, Alabama

TEMPORARY 4-WAY STOP CONTINUES



The traffic signal at the corner of Bancroft and Fairhope Avenue downtown needs an entirely new controller, because parts are no longer readily available for the 30 year old device.

Bagby & Russell Electric company of Theodore, AL. was selected by the city council to replace the equipment for $31,350; it could take another month to procure the equipment.

Mayor Sullivan added the new controller will allow for installation of pedestrian crossing signals someday as well.

The cabinet will be an Econolite 16 Channell TS2-Type 1 complete with a Reno 1600GE Monitor and Econolite Cobalt © Controller. The contractor will remove and dispose of the existing cabinet, bench test, install and hook up the new cabinet.



