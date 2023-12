Fairhope, Alabama

Publix 1799 opens.



9867 HWY 104



After months of delay due to construction issues, customers lined up waiting for Publix grocery store number 1799 to open this morning in the Planters Pointe shopping center at the intersection of Highway 104 and 181 in east Fairhope.

Other stores in the center will have to wait until early next year to start opening; some infrastructure work remains to be completed.