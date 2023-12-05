Library Board Votes For Book Status Quo

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope public library.



December library board meeting.



NO BOOKS RELOCATED



During its December meeting the city's library board of trustees voted unanimously to uphold staff's decision not to relocate any books from teen to adult shelves as requested by some citizens concerned about content.

Library director Tamara Dean said a total of fourteen book "reconsideration forms" were received from three citizens.

Dean said the reviews were made according to current board policy: "Three patrons submitted a total of fourteen individual forms ... one for each book. Each book was read in its entirety, researched in a variety of professional journals, reviews, awards. We evaluated submitted forms including excerpts cited from booklinks.org ... and considered with care the complaints' ... specific words, details. It was a detailed and lengthy process among professional librarians. (It) took a long time to review each one precisely. Then the decision was made by me to leave the books in their present location."

BOARD SUPPORTS DECISION

Dean added that the complainants had already been notified of her decision; and one of them had requested the library board itself re-evaluate her decision, per current board policy.

A motion was made and seconded to validate the director's decision and it passed unanimously. Board member/councilman Conyers is a "non voting" member and did not participate. (Former city attorney Marion "Tut" Wynn was also present to offer board members legal advice if needed during the meeting only, he said.)

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

Library board chairperson Ann Johnson spoke first to "clarify for the record and public that the library director reports to us, not someone in the city" as is the case with Foley. Johnson: "The buck stops here. This library's been around for a long time ... policies developed over time ... by director, staff ... with board's approval ... we're responsible for reviewing the policies on an annual basis (to begin again in Jan.). We are the final arbiter on books ... subject to reconsideration ... the board does not condone censorship of any kind ... the vast amount of comments received from the public ... are in support of the library and our stance against censorship."



Carol Wilson identified herself as a challenger of the book 'Sold' currently in the teen section that she wants moved into the adult section "so parents will have the option of allowing their children to read this material." She then read objectionable passages from the book.

(According to Wikipedia 'Sold' is a novel by Patricia McCormick, published in 2006. It tells the story of a girl from Nepal named Lakshmi, who is sold into sexual slavery in India. The novel is written in a series of short, vignette-style chapters, from the point of view of the main character. The 2014 movie Sold by Oscar-winning director Jeffrey D. Brown is based on the same novel.[1])

Charles Wilson said he wanted to "make sure the board understood the definition of obscenity and censorship ... and relocating a book is not censorship ... its been done already in one library (Foley)." He implied that legal action may be coming some day: "We are pushing for legislation to be passed to change the law ... where you are excluded from being charged with obscenity law violations. If you don't start relocating ... you can bet ... you will be taken to court. Not a threat .... we are concerned about children .... don't believe anyone here would read these books to their children."

Brian Dasinger read passages from the book 'Sold' as well which he described as "graphic, an example of books we are complaining about." He was "flabbergasted you dismiss these books ... think they are appropriate for children ... they are not." Dasinger: "I want to make it very clear ... this is not a violation of the first amendment ... believe in the first amendment ... do not believe in banning books ... this is about protecting our children ... Foley made changes ... moved them to the adult section ... that is all we are asking."

Two other citizens spoke with similar comments.







One objectionable book.









