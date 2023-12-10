Library Expansion Cost Less Than Expected

Fairhope, Alabama

SECOND FLOOR REMODEL

Witherington Construction of Daphne was the low-bidder selected from among three submitted for the long-awaited second floor expansion project -- for just over $827K, according to library board members.

The plan include a major expansion of "teen/youth space" upstairs with "maker space" and rooms for library technical services and the Friends of the Library support organizations.

Mott MacDonald is the architect; construction could begin early next year.