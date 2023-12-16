New City Sewer Service Moratorium Declared

Fairhope, Alabama

Main area of concern.



GROWTH STILL OUTPACING CAPACITY



Despite various ongoing system upgrades all over the city, the city council voted to suspend issuing new sewer service availability certificates for all new development outside city limits, to give time to complete a new engineering study to determine what capacity upgrades will be needed -- and how they will be financed; annexation into the city will be a prerequisite for any new city sewer service until further notice.



Mayor Sullivan said the CR 32/Hwy 181 area is the main focus for the study by Kimley-Horn and Associates engineering to "see what needs to be done in that area" to keep up with growth; the exact time frame for the suspension will depend on the outcome of the study and its recommendations (six months to a year was mentioned).

Wastewater superintendent Morefield added "our infrastructure in the area can't handle these major subdivisions ... without significant upgrades ... a lot of open land there could be sold ... infrastructure in the area not in greatest shape ... need study to tell what work needs to be done ... to accommodate future development."

SHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE SOONER?



Councilman Boone thought the study should project ten years out, not just immediate needs and address "how far out we want to go" with the city's system.



Councilman Martin agreed: "We can't continue to develop if we don't have the infrastructure. It is common sense. We should have done it sooner."

(Development in all areas outside of city limits is now administered by the Baldwin County Planning Department.)

