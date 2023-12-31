New Nature Center Design Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama

FLYING CREEK NATURE PRESERVE



Watershed was selected for the architectural services to convert the old Dyas family homestead into a nature center with support services for the new park (NTE $48K).

Early assessments indicate the roof badly needs repairs first, then the residence will be converted into a commercial nature center with offices, public restrooms, classrooms, etc. -- and brought up to current disability access standards. (Estimated cost is about $500K.)



Furnishings, signage, and landscaping could come later as a separate package according to architect Rebecca Bryant.

Additional grant money may be available for funding, according to the mayor.







t

