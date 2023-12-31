New Nature Center Design Contract Awarded

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 FLYING CREEK NATURE PRESERVE

Watershed was selected for the architectural services to convert the old Dyas family homestead into a nature center with support services for the new park (NTE $48K). 

Early assessments indicate the roof badly needs repairs first, then the residence will be converted into a commercial nature center with offices, public restrooms, classrooms, etc. -- and brought up to current disability access standards. (Estimated cost is about $500K.)

Furnishings, signage, and landscaping could  come later as a separate package according to architect Rebecca Bryant.

Additional grant money may be available for funding, according to the mayor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

t

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment