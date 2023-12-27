New Unit Moves Into Fort Riel Armory

Fairhope, Alabama





Fort Riel armory.



HAZARD RESPONSE SPECIALISTS



According to signs posted there the 690th Chemical Company has moved into the Fort Riel National Guard Armory, 550 Fairwood Boulevard.

The company specializes in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards according to online references; the Ft. Whiting super armory in Mobile is home base.



The Ft. Riel armory was renovated about four years ago.

(As far as we know a component of the 1165th Military Police is still here as well.)






