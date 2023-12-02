Old Fire Truck Donated to Needy VFD

Fairhope, Alabama





Engine #911 donated



Sandcut VFD station.



NO LONGER NEEDED HERE

The city council declared the fire department's oldest truck, the 30 year old engine number 911 as surplus and donated it to the Sandcut Volunteer Fire Department in Conecuh County (for $1).



The1989 model truck has 21K hours of use on it, according to fire chief Ellis.

The city has another reserve truck, as well as two new ones on order, Ellis said.

The rural Sandcut VFD is about five miles west of Castleberry, in the central part of the state.

Fairhope councilman Conyers joked it may be appropriate to receive some famous Conecuh County sausage in return for the truck.

