Municipal Pool Building Problems Continue

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope municipal pool.







Pool building.



METAL BUILDING CORRODING



The city council authorized $120K for contracting with Watermark Design for Architectural/Engineering services to rehabilitate the municipal pool building in Volanta Park.

An preliminary assessment of the building has been completed and this will be considered phase two of the three phase project involving necessary structural and mechanical repairs, according to city engineer Richard Johnson.

The building's inadequate ventilation system is being blamed for the persistent problems. (Similar problems were repaired in 2018. See photo below.)



Johnson: "The goal being ... to lead to a construction project to address critical issues ... structural repairs (metal corrosion), get the building envelope sealed (doors, windows, roof), and mechanical systems fixed ... to re-establish the original ventilation system (which is no longer working)."

"Biggest problem ... ambient air is corrosive ... high humidity/chlorine."



Cost for the repairs themselves is estimated at around $800K.

AIR CONDITIONING NEEDED NEXT?



Johnson: "... we are going to get air circulating back in the building, the envelope taken care of (sealed), structure taken care of ... but that does not eliminate the corrosive environment that is causing the degradation of the structure ... ultimately ... will have to get the condition of the air controlled."



Contract description: The work to be performed is to professional engineering associated with the project, which will include facilitating a solution for the current facility’s potential structural degradation, while attempting to resolve the overlying moisture and humidity problems. The project will be broken down into three phases: Investigative Phase, Design Documentation Phase, and Construction. Phase II will encompass the Design Documentation and the Firm will provide the architectural and engineering services needed for this phase.

2018 repairs.



2018 repairs.





