Fairhope, Alabama

CR 13 at Twin Beech Road.



MUCH ANTICIPATED



The much-anticipated $2.4 million roundabout at the intersection of CR 13 and Twin Beech Road opened about 6 PM today after 10 months of construction.

The project was a joint effort of the federal MPO, state, and county government; the third such project on CR 13 in east Fairhope.

The opening is expected to greatly relieve school-rush traffic in the area.