Two More Water Wells To Be Drilled Before Summer

Fairhope, Alabama

New well #13 site



TO BE FINISHED BY SPRING

In further response to recent water shortfalls, the city council awarded a $2.3 million contract to low-bidder Morrow Water Technologies to install two new wells by next summer. The company was the only bidder who could complete the project in he required time frame (by May 2024).



Well number thirteen is to be just off Boone Lane on S. CR 33 (Riverpark Road) where the city already has wells and an upgraded treatment plant nearby (plant 10) -- and the other will be under the Fairhope Avenue water tower, just east of Bishop Road adjacent to treatment plant one.

Krebs Engineering is overseeing the project.







Well # 8.



Treatment plant one.





